Carlo Ancelotti on Sergio Ramos’ future: “I couldn’t imagine [Real] Madrid without Ancelotti but it happened”

Carlo Ancelotti is now officially Real Madrid’s new coach. The Italian signed his contract in Valdebebas before appearing at a press conference, meeting the media less than 24 hours after leaving Everton and the Premier League for the Spanish capital and La Liga. Ancelotti entertained all present with his customary sharp humour according to Marca.

He wasn’t stressed by the open letter Zinedine Zidane, his predecessor, had penned at the beginning of the week, criticising the lack of support he received from the club during his time at the helm. “I’ve been in football for 40 years,” he said. “In football it’s normal to talk. Players play, journalists report what happens. That’s it. The important thing is to respect one another.”

Ancelotti’s promise to Madrid and their supporters was simple. “It’s the same as before,” he said “Play well, make the football more intense, more aggressive, more organised. Football has to be offensive and spectacular, because that’s what the history of Madrid and its supporters demand.”

Ancelotti also spoke on the uncertain future of Sergio Ramos, but didn’t give too much away. “What I know is that Real Madrid, whatever it is, is going to compete in all competitions,” he said. “And we’re going to do it with the best possible squad. I’ve just arrived, regarding Sergio, and I have to talk to the club in the next few days. I couldn’t imagine Madrid without Ancelotti but it happened.”

Ancelotti took over at Everton in the winter of the 2019/20 season, replacing Portuguese coach Marco Silva. He delivered some eye-catching results during his tenure, most prominently Everton’s first victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 1999, and had them motoring for a top-four finish until the final months of this season. The wheels came off during the final stretch, however, and The Toffees ended up finishing 10th.

He enjoyed more success during his first spell with Madrid, between 2013 and 2015. Alongside ending Los Blancos’ drought in the Champions League, Ancelotti also led them to a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup. Florentino will hope he can repeat the trick during his second reign.