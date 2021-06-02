Barcelona confirm signing of Emerson from Real Betis

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Emerson from Real Betis in a club statement. The Brazilian has been on loan at Betis for the previous two seasons, and Barcelona decided to execute their right to bring him to Camp Nou as per the terms of the initial deal the two clubs collaborated on to sign him.

Emerson was born in Sao Paulo, and will play at this summer’s Copa America with his native Brazil. He’ll bring speed and attacking ability to the right side, contributing five goals and ten assists to Betis since joining in January 2019 in a three-way agreement between the Andalusian club, Barcelona and Atletico Mineiro.

Emerson was key to Betis’ push under Manuel Pellegrini last season, an important component of the team as they finished sixth in La Liga to qualify for next season’s Europa League. He played more minutes (3,186) than anyone else in the squad and he’s provided more assists over this past two seasons than any defender in La Liga besides Jordi Alba, Jesus Navas and Kieran Trippier.