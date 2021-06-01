(WATCH) David Alaba gives his first message as a Real Madrid player

Real Madrid‘s first signing of the summer, David Alaba, has issued his first message as a Los Blancos player.

The Austrian international has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital since the start of 2021 following his confirmation to leave Bayern Munich at the end of his contract.

The La Liga giants have moved swiftly to bring the 28-year-old defensive midfielder to the club on a free transfer on a five-year contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Alaba is expected to be formally presented by the club after Euro 2020, but he has spoken to the Real Madrid fan base via a Twitter video.

“Hello, how’s it going Madridistas? I’m really proud to join the club and I’m really excited to meet you all soon. ¡HALA MADRID!”, he said.

Alaba’s arrival is set to form a low key start to the transfer market for Real Madrid with the club waiting to confirm other transfer targets.

Any potential moves will depend on when Zinedine Zidane‘s successor is appointed with the new boss set to be handed a €100m+ budget ahead of the 2021/22 season.