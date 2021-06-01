Spanish football morning headlines: Ancelotti linked with Real Madrid return, Alaba’s Los Blancos message and Barcelona resign Eric Garcia

Spanish football evening headlines for June 1st

Carlo Ancelotti linked with Real Madrid return

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is being linked with a sensational return to the club as Zinedine Zidane‘s replacement this summer.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new manager following Zidane’s departure at the end of the 2020/21 season and the Everton head coach is rumoured to be their new No.1 choice.

Eric Garcia rejoins Barcelona following Manchester City exit

Spanish international Eric Garcia has rejoined Barcelona on a free transfer following his release from Manchester City.

Garcia has penned a five-year deal at the Camp Nou, and according to reports from Diario AS, the contract includes an eye-watering €400m release clause.

David Alaba releases his first message as a Real Madrid player

Real Madrid‘s first signing of the summer, David Alaba, has issued his first message as a Los Blancos player.

Alaba is expected to be formally presented by the club after Euro 2020, but he has spoken to the Real Madrid fan base via a Twitter video.

