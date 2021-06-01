Spanish football evening headlines: Carlo Ancelotti leaves Everton for Real Madrid, Eric Garcia returns to Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for June 1st

Carlo Ancelotti leaves Everton for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have chosen Carlo Ancelotti as the man to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid according to Marca. Maximiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Raul and Xabi Alonso were all linked with the post, but Florentino Perez has chosen to entrust Ancelotti, the man who brought Madrid La Decima, with leading the club forward.

Read more here.

Carlo Ancelotti: “I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid”

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken after leaving Everton for Real Madrid, the club he left in 2015. Florentino Perez has entrusted the Italian veteran with taking over from Zinedine Zidane, who left the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last week for the second time as coach.

Read more here.

Eric Garcia: “I return to a winning club and I like to win”

Eric Garcia was presented as a Barcelona player today, with the Catalan returning from Manchester City, the club he joined back in 2017. The centre-back, who’ll be part of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad at this summer’s European Championships, was “excited” at the prospect of returning to the club where it all began. “The dream I’ve had since I was little is to play in Barcelona’s first team,” he said according to Mundo Deportivo.

Read more here.