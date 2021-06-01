Spain secure U21 European Championships semi final place with Croatia win

Spain have sealed their spot in the U21 European Championship semi finals thanks to an extra time 2-1 last eight win over Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are now through to the final four, as they aim to defend their 2019 European title, as part of the delayed competition this summer.

The competition was split into two sections due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, with La Roja cruising through the group stage back in March, with seven points from three games.

Despite uncertainty over the competition being allowed to restart for the knockout stages in Slovenia and Hungary, La Roja have made a winning return to action

Espanyol striker Javi Puado made the difference in Maribor, with a second half goal and an extra time winner for de la Fuente’s side.

Spain will now take on Portugal in Thursday’s semi final with the winner up against either the Netherlands or Germany in the June 6 final in Ljubljana.

