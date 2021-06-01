Luis Suarez sets Atletico Madrid Champions League target

Atletico Madrid talisman Luis Suarez has called on the club to build on their La Liga triumph in 2021 with European success in 2022.

Suarez netted 21 league goals as the spearhead of Diego Simeone‘s attack as Los Rojiblancos clinched their first league title since 2013.

However, despite the huge acclaim for holding off rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona in the final weeks of the campaign, the former La Blaugrana star insisted they must keep pushing forward.

“Every time you finish a season, you enjoy the moment of how it ended, but we already want the new one to start”, as per reports from Marca.

“A new season brings new challenges. Not getting bored of winning leads you to remaining competitive.

“The ambition does not have to stop and why not dream of the possibility of entering the club’s history and winning a European Cup?

“It would be incredible and unique. The teams and the possibilities are not set by anyone before each season.

“Look at Chelsea, who everyone wanted to face because they saw them as weak, they ended up winning the Champions League.”

Alongside his focus on starting the 2021/22 campaign strongly in the Spanish capital, Suarez also confirmed he has no intention of leaving the club, and will now focus on international duty with Uruguay.

Oscar Tabarez’s side face a demanding run of fixtures in the coming weeks, as they continue their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with games against Paraguay and Venezuela, before the start of the Copa America.

The Copa America has placed Uruguay in the Group A (South Zone) with Suarez set to go head to head with former teammate and friend Lionel Messi on the international stage.