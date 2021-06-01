Lucas Vazquez close to signing new contract at Real Madrid

While the world was watching Carlo Ancelotti be appointed as Real Madrid coach for the second time, the club were quietly closing the renewal of Lucas Vazquez’s contract, report Marca. The Galician’s contract had been scheduled to end on June 30th, but he’s come to an agreement to re-sign for the next three seasons. Just the signature is missing.

Vazquez’s future has been in the air all season, with it appearing for much of it that his future lay outside the Santiago Bernabeu. On the pitch, he’s excelled. Vazquez has deputised ably at right-back and underlined his value as an experienced all-rounder. He’ll become the second Madrid player to renew his contract with the club this summer after Luka Modric, with the club rewarding two remarkably consistent performers.

This coming campaign will be Vazquez’s first under Ancelotti. Having been forged in the club’s youth system before experiencing life away from the Spanish capital, the Galician returned to Madrid in the summer of 2015, just after Ancelotti had been sacked. He’s remained since, so should he fulfil his contract he’ll have spent nine years at the club.