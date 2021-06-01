Eric Garcia rejoins Barcelona with a €400m release clause

Spanish international Eric Garcia has rejoined Barcelona on a free transfer following his release from Manchester City.

Garcia confirmed at the start of the 2020/21 season he would not be extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of campaign as he wanted to return to his boyhood club.

La Blaugrana have been consistently linked with a move for the 20-year-old in recent months and they have now completed a deal for their former La Masia academy star.

Garcia has penned a five-year deal at the Camp Nou, and according to reports from Diario AS, the contract includes an eye-watering €400m release clause.

Despite Pep Guardiola‘s attempts to keep him in England, his loss is Ronald Koeman‘s gain, as the Dutchman looks to complete a string of free transfer deals.

Garica’s former teammate Sergio Aguero has already signed a two-year deal in Catalonia, following his own release from the Premier League champions, with Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay edging closer to moves.