Eric Garcia: “My dream has been to play for Barcelona’s first-team since I was little”

Eric Garcia was presented as a Barcelona player today, with the Catalan returning from Manchester City, the club he joined back in 2017. The centre-back, who’ll be part of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad at this summer’s European Championships, was excited at the prospect of returning to the club where it all began.

“My dream has been to play for Barcelona’s first-team since I was little,” he said according to Mundo Deportivo. “That’s why changing today in the Camp Nou dressing room is like reaching the end of a road you start out on as a baby. Now we have to achieve very big things. Hopefully a future full of success will come, and you can tell Catalans that I’ll give everything for this shirt. The club has instilled it in me; here, you have to win. So I’m very happy to return home.”

20, Garcia was born and raised in Barcelona. He played for the youth team between 2008 and 2017 after breaking through La Masia, before being tempted to the Premier League by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. He made his senior debut for City in 2018, before becoming a Spanish U19 and then U21 international the following year and a full international in 2020.

Garcia was part of the City side that won the Premier League this season as well as the League Cup in 2020, as well as the Community Shield in 2019. With Spain, Garcia has also tasted success; he’s won both the U17 and U19 European Championships. The centre-back, who stands at six feet tall, joins Barcelona on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract with a buyout clause set at €400m.