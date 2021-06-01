Didier Deschamps remains tight lipped on Karim Benzema recall decision

France national team boss Didier Deschamps has reiterated his stance of discretion over his move to recall Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

Deschamps reversed his decision to omit Benzema from his Les Bleus squad, ahead of Euro 2020, bringing to an end a six-year international exile for the 33-year-old.

The former Juventus midfielder came under growing pressure to include Benzema for the tournament, after another eye-catching season in La Liga, with 23 goals in 34 league games in 2020/21.

However, despite the intrigue surrounding Deschamps’ apparent U-Turn, he insisted the conservations with Benzema will remain between the two of them.

“I only make sporting decisions. That is why I recalled Benzema,” he told an interview with RMC Sport, as reported via Marca.

“It was a deep conviction that led me to summon Benzema but I will not say why I did.

“He needed to talk face to face and I did too.

“Karim said some quite strong things at the time, but after three minutes talking, everything returned to normal.

“If I believe something is good for the national team, then I lean in that direction.”

France will be chasing their first World Cup and European Championships double since 2000 this summer with Deschamps bidding to become the first person to win both competitions as a player and a manager.

Benzema is expected to get his first taste of action since returning to the fold in tomorrow night’s warm up friendly with Wales before France kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany on June 15.