Carlo Ancelotti linked with Real Madrid return as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is being linked with a sensational return to the club as Zinedine Zidane‘s replacement this summer.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new manager following Zidane’s departure from the Spanish capital at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The La Liga giants will not rush their decision on Zidane’s successor, with the the club keen to avoid a repeat of Julen Lopetegui‘s ill fated time in charge following Zidane’s first exit in 2018.

According to reports from Marca, the shortlist to replace Zidane has changed in recent days, and Everton head coach Ancelotti is now a possible option.

The Italian is under contract at Goodison Park until 2024, but the 61-year-old is rumoured to be frustrated by the Toffees poor end to the Premier League campaign in 2021.

Ancelotti enjoyed a successful stint in charge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015 with a Champions League win in 2014.