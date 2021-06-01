Carlo Ancelotti leaves Everton for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have chosen Carlo Ancelotti as the man to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid according to Marca. Maximiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Raul and Xabi Alonso were all linked with the post, but Florentino Perez has chosen to entrust Ancelotti, the man who brought Madrid La Decima, with leading the club forward.

Ancelotti wasn’t Madrid’s first option, but became the best after the impossibility of acquiring Allegri and Pochettino was made clear. The Italian veteran returns after terminating his contract with Everton, sealing a lightning quick operation that’s engendered positivity amongst Madrid supporters who remember Ancelotti fondly from his first spell at the club, between 2013 and 2015.

Alongside ending Los Blancos’ drought in the Champions League, Ancelotti also led them to a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup. The Italian’s quite simply a winner, who since leaving Madrid has coached Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton. Of a similar profile to Zidane in many ways, he’s famed for his ability to get the best of out elite players, something Florentino hopes he’ll be able to demonstrate again at Madrid.