Carlo Ancelotti: “I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid”

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken after leaving Everton for Real Madrid, the club he left in 2015. Florentino Perez has entrusted the Italian veteran with taking over from Zinedine Zidane, who left the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last week for the second time as coach.

“I would like to thank Everton, my players and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic and historical club,” Ancelotti tweeted. “I decided to leave as I have a new challenge with a team that was always in my heart, Real Madrid. I leave taking with me all the amazing moments we have experienced together and wish the club and fans all the best.”

I leave taking with me all the amazing moments we have experienced together and wish the Club and fans all the best. pic.twitter.com/69kErk9u8J — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti took over at Everton in the winter of the 2019/20 season, replacing Portuguese coach Marco Silva. He delivered some eye-catching results during his tenure, most prominently Everton’s first victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 1999, and had them motoring for a top-four finish until the final months of this season. The wheels came off during the final stretch, however, and The Toffees ended up finishing 10th.

He enjoyed more success during his first spell with Madrid, between 2013 and 2015. Alongside ending Los Blancos’ drought in the Champions League, Ancelotti also led them to a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup. Florentino will hope he can repeat the trick during his second reign.