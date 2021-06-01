Barcelona have told Samuel Umtiti he should leave the club this summer

Now that Barcelona have secured the long-mooted signing of Eric Garcia from Manchester City, they have five centre-backs on the books according to Diario Sport; Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza and Garcia himself. One would expect that should be sufficient for this coming season.

This means that Samuel Umtiti is surplus to requirements. The club have already informed the French centre-back that he’s no longer needed at Camp Nou and should seek a new club or risk spending this coming campaign in the stands. Umtiti has hardly figured under Ronald Koeman this past year, his knee injury preventing him from returning to the level he found during his first two seasons at the club.

Barcelona want to sell him, but a loan is also possible. Convincing a potential suitor to take on a player with such a significant injury record, however, will prove far from simple. The former Lyon man charges €12m gross per season, a fee few clubs will be able to match in a financial climate still reeling from the coronavirus.