Atletico Madrid aiming for Vitolo sale in 2021

Atletico Madrid are looking to offload winger Vitolo this summer as he enters the final year of his contract with the La Liga champions.

The former Sevilla star has played a decreasing role in Diego Simeone‘s side in recent months with just 10 league appearances in 2020/21.

However, with his Los Rojiblancos deal now into its last 12 months, the club want to force through a sale to prevent losing him on a free transfer in 2022, as per reports from Diario AS.

According to the report, the 31-year-old has turned down moves to England and Qatar in the last year, as he wanted to stay and fight for his place in Madrid.

But despite his determination to remain, Simeone is willing to lower the club’s asking price to €8m, to tempt clubs into buying him.

Villarreal were rumoured to be interested in an offer at the start of 2020/21, with Vitolo’s former manager Unai Emery keen on bringing him in, and they could reignite that interest in the coming weeks.