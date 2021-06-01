Aleksander Ceferin warns Real Madrid and Barcelona over Champions League places in 2021/22

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has again warned Real Madrid and Barcelona over their continued involvement in the European Super League (ESL).

The La Liga pair remain as two of the three continuing members of the highly-controversial ESL project after Atletico Madrid and eight others pulled out last month.

Ceferin has remained consistent in his point that any club involved in the ESL by the start of next season will not be permitted to play in any UEFA competitions, including the Champions League.

The three rebel clubs can also expect a heavy fine from Europe’s governing body but expulsion remains a genuine possibility.

“Even the most clueless people in the world understand the Super League is over,” Ceferin told an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“Now they (the three clubs) are threatening, sending us letters in which they say they will sue us.

“Obviously, they have too much money. They should invest in women’s football and youth football.

“They issued a press release: ‘The Super League still exists, we still have a Super League, then two days later, they sent a request to play in the Champions League next season.

“So they are in the Super League and out of the Champions League but they want to be in the Champions League? They said the Champions League is over but they still want to play in it.”

Ceferin’s comments will increase the pressure on Spain two biggest clubs to reject their ongoing membership of the ESL to avoid a greater UEFA sanction.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez remains the most vocal supporter of the project but wider support for it is diminishing.