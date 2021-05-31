Spanish football morning headlines: Zidane pens letter explaining Madrid exit, Aguero undergoing medical in Barcelona, Barcelona interested in Kounde

Spanish football morning headlines for March 31st

Zinedine Zidane pens letter explaining his reasons for leaving Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid last week, a year before the end of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. One of the most successful coaches in the club’s history, his departure had been rumoured for months, but there was no press conference or farewell explaining his decision. Now, as carried by Marca, however, there has been.

Sergio Aguero is already in Barcelona and undergoing a medical

Sergio Aguero has undergone a comprehensive medical examination before signing his contract with Barcelona according to Diario AS. The Argentine forward landed in Barcelona on Monday for the mandatory check, important given the injury problems Aguero has had over the past year and not able to show his best form for Manchester City.

Barcelona interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

Since Jules Kounde openly acknowledged he’s contemplating leaving Sevilla this summer, all eyes have been on Barcelona and Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo. Both clubs are in the hunt for a centre-back and have tracked Kounde over this past year. Given the Frenchman’s contract runs to 2024, however, he won’t come cheap. Barcelona are interested in setting up a trade.

