Spanish football evening headlines: Aguero wants Messi to stay at Barcelona, Man City want Sergio Ramos and Joan Laporta confirms Ronald Koeman talks

Spanish football evening headlines for March 31st

Sergio Aguero confident Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is confident Lionel Messi will extend his Camp Nou stay this summer.

Despite the huge media attention surrounding his arrival in Catalonia, the former Manchester City star confirmed he believes Messi will extend his stay at the club.

Manchester City tracking Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos

Manchester City could make a surprise free transfer swoop for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is rumoured to be holding out for a two year extension in the Spanish capital but the club are sticking to their previous policy of offering 12 month contracts to players aged over 30.

Joan Laporta claims Ronald Koeman talks are ‘positive’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed there has been positive talks with Ronald Koeman over his future at the club.

The board are reportedly willing to back Koeman, but Laporta is open minded on his future, but admitted negotiations are progressing well.

