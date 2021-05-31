Sergio Aguero is already in Barcelona and undergoing a medical

Sergio Aguero has undergone a comprehensive medical examination before signing his contract with Barcelona according to Diario AS. The Argentine forward landed in Barcelona on Monday for the mandatory check, important given the injury problems Aguero has had over the past year and not able to show his best form for Manchester City.

Once the examination is complete, Aguero will leave for Argentina to join up with the Argentine national team to compete in the Copa America and, first, two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He won’t be confirmed as a Barcelona player until after the Copa America is over and done with.

Aguero’s teammate at City, Eric Garcia, is expected to sign for Barcelona in the coming days, with a potential announcement coming on Monday. The Catalan defender, who left Barcelona for City back in 2017, will also be available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract and would be the first signing of the second Joan Laporta era.