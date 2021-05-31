Sergio Aguero hopeful on Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is confident Lionel Messi will extend his Camp Nou stay this summer.

Aguero finally confirmed his much anticipated free transfer arrival at the La Liga giants following his exit from Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, despite the fanfare surrounding Aguero’s move to Catalonia, the focus of his first press conference as a La Blaugrana player, centred on his Argentinian teammate.

“I am very happy. I will try to do my best to help the team win important things. Barcelona is the best team in the world”, as reported via Marca.

“I hope we will play together (Messi), but we have been negotiating for a long time.

“It is his decision to be made with the club. It has been a pleasure and pride to play together (with Argentina).

“I lived with him and I know him a lot. I think he will continue at Barcelona.”

Messi’s future with Ronald Koeman‘s side is set to dominate the agenda in the coming weeks with his current deal at the club expiring next month.

The club blocked his potential exit last summer amid reports the 33-year-old wanted to leave and kick start a new challenge away from Spain.

However, despite relations improving between Messi and the Barcelona hierarchy, there has been no confirmation on a new contract.

He is expected to confirm his intentions in July, when he returns to Spain after international duty with Argentina, alongside his new club teammate Aguero.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter