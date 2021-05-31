Sergi Roberto, liked by Pep Guardiola, linked with move to Manchester City

Sergi Roberto’s future is uncertain, although it seems likely that it lies away from Barcelona according to Diario Sport. Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the Catalan; they tried to sign him last summer only for the player himself to shut down the idea. Things are different now; Barcelona want to renew the squad, Pep Guardiola likes Roberto and the player himself likes the idea of a move to England.

Roberto’s priority, however, is to stay at Barcelona, but not at any price. His contract expires in the summer of 2022 and if the Blaugrana offer him an extension it’s likely to be on reduced terms; if this is confirmed to him, he’ll move to activate negotiations with City. The move would make sense given Joan Laporta’s need to reduce the salary bill and slay some of the sacred cows in the Barcelona dressing room.

Sergino Dest and Emerson could replace him at right-back, and on less than the €10m gross per season the soon-to-be 30-year-old is currently earning. Barcelona also like City and La Roja defender Aymeric Laporte, who’s played fewer minutes than would be expected this season. Executing the deal for Roberto, coupled with the imminent arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, could set that transfer up nicely.