Manchester City linked with shock Sergio Ramos free transfer move

Manchester City could make a surprise free transfer swoop for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The veteran Spanish international is currently locked in contract extension talks with Los Blancos with his deal set to expire at the end of next month.

Ramos is rumoured to be holding out for a two year extension in the Spanish capital but the club are sticking to their previous policy of offering 12 month contracts to players aged over 30.

According to reports from ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo, Pep Guardiola could now enter the market to sign him as a free agent, if he leaves Madrid.

European rivals Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be tracking the 35-year-old if he opts not to extend his stay with the La Liga giants.

Guardiola is potentially on the hunt for a new centre back ahead of the 2021/22 season with Eric Garcia set to join Barcelona on a free transfer and Aymeric Laporte linked with a possible exit.