Frenkie de Jong: I want Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has revealed his confidence over Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman‘s futures at the Camp Nou.

Both Messi and Koeman are set for a crunch month over their positions at the club, with Messi out of contract in June, and Koeman’s position under growing pressure.

Messi is unlikely to confirm a decision over his willingness to sign a new contract at the club until he returns from international duty with Argentina in July.

Koeman remains locked in talks with club president Joan Laporta over his own future at the club despite being under contract until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite the uncertainty over the pair’s situation, de Jong is hopeful they will both still be at the club at the end of the summer.

“I hope Koeman stays. I have a good relationship with him. But I have no influence on that”, he told an interview with Dutch outlet AD, as reported via Marca.

“I also have to wait and see what happens. I know the same as you do.

“I I really hope Messi stays because he helps us. He is still by far the best player in the world.

“If I can choose between playing with him or with any other player, I always choose Messi. It would be silly not to, as he is the best.”

De Jong has already joined up with the La Oranje squad ahead of Euro 2020, amid growing speculation his international teammate Gini Wijnaldum will be Koeman’s next free transfer arrival, following the completion of a deal for Sergio Aguero.