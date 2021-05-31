Barcelona to trigger Emerson buy back option from Real Betis

Barcelona are rumoured to be on the verge of triggering their buy back option on Real Betis defender Emerson next month.

The Brazilian international was purchased by the Catalan giants as part of a unique shared ownership deal with Manuel Pellegrini‘s side back in 2019.

As part of the original deal, Emerson joined Los Verdiblancos on a two year loan deal until the end of 2020/21, with Barcelona retaining the existing option to permanently sign him before the end of 2021.

According to reports from Marca, Ronald Koeman will now pay €9m to bring him to the Camp Nou this summer despite the uncertainty over whether he has a role in Catalonia.

Koeman is fully stocked in his full back slots, ahead of the new campaign, and he could look to sell the 22-year-old for a profit with Real Betis set receive a 20% stake of any sale as per their current agreement.