Barcelona and Real Betis reach agreement over Juan Miranda

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Betis have reportedly agreed terms over a transfer deal for defender Juan Miranda.

The Spanish U21 international joined Los Verdiblancos on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2020/21 season after seeing his first team opportunities significantly reduced in Catalonia.

However, despite initial rumours over the Andalucians unwillingness to complete a permanent move for the 21-year-old in the coming months, the two clubs appear to have reached a compromise.

As per reports from Marca, Manuel Pellegrini’s side have activated an option in the previous deal to extend his loan for a further two years.

That will bring his contract in Barcelona to an end with the option to extend his stay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin by a further 12 months until 2024.

Barcelona will receive a percentage of any future sell on for Miranda, however, that clause will expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.