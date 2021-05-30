Watch: Marcos Alonso hilariously wakes up Chelsea fan in Porto hotel

Chelsea pulled off an upset last night by beating the much-fancied Manchester City to win the Champions League in Porto. Thomas Tuchel has revitalised the club since taking over from Frank Lampard mid-season, and has crowned an excellent campaign by taking European football’s biggest prize.

Marcos Alonso surprising this exhausted Chelsea fan is amazing 😂 (via @FazHeffernancfc)pic.twitter.com/1Otj6of2dT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 30, 2021

Chelsea, a young squad peppered with experience, celebrated as heartily as you’d imagine they would, as did their supporters. Many were worse for wear the next morning, including one lucky fan who, tired on a seat in a hotel in Porto, was woken from his slumber by the enthused Marcos Alonso in a hilarious scene.

Alonso, born in Madrid, was ostracised under Lampard but has returned to prominence under Tuchel. He began his career with Real Madrid before joining Bolton Wanderers in 2010 at 20. He represented Fiorentina and Sunderland, the latter on loan, before securing a move to Chelsea in 2016. Since joining, he’s won the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.