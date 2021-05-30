Spanish football morning headlines: Pochettino on Madrid’s radar for years, Guardiola loses out in Europe again, interest in Barcelona’s sacred cows

Spanish football morning headlines for May 30th

Mauricio Pochettino has been on Real Madrid’s radar for years

History repeats itself, note Marca. Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid days after leading the club to the Champions League in 2018, leaving the football world stunned and Madrid’s hierarchy looking for a successor. In response, they moved to bring in Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, then in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola suffers defeat in the Champions League final

Pep Guardiola still hasn’t won the Champions League since he left Barcelona almost a decade ago, note Diario AS. He’s won 31 titles, two this season in the Premier League and the League Cup. But he continues to have issues in Europe. Against Chelsea, in Porto last night, he suffered defeat in a final for the first time, having won his previous two.

Interest emerges in Busquets, Alba, Griezmann and Coutinho

Barcelona are open to moving on some heavyweights this summer. The Catalans want to kill the sacred cows and bring new blood into a failing club, and to do that noses have to be put out of joint. According to Mundo Deportivo, interest from both in and outside Spain has emerged in Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

