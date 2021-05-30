Spanish football evening headlines: PSG reject Real Madrid’s Pochettino offer, Benzema tips Mbappe for Los Blancos move and Aguero arrives in Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 30th

PSG reject Real Madrid’s interest in Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain will block any potential move from Real Madrid to lure away their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The French giants are rumoured to be unwilling to negotiate any exit package for the Argentinian coach in the coming months despite growing interest from Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema tips Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid switch

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has backed Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to join him in the Spanish capital.

Benzema has returned to the Les Bleus squad ahead of Euro 2020 and he claimed the former AS Monaco would be welcome in Madrid.

Sergio Aguero arrives in Barcelona ahead of Camp Nou move

Barcelona transfer target Sergio Aguero has reportedly already arrived in the city ahead of his anticipated free transfer move to the Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad Stadium with a deal rumoured to be close to completion.

