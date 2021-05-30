Sergio Aguero arrives in Barcelona ahead of free transfer switch

Barcelona transfer target Sergio Aguero has reportedly already arrived in the city ahead of his anticipated free transfer move to the Camp Nou.

Aguero came on as a late substitute in Manchester City’s 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea this weekend as he signed off from 10 years with the Premier League champions.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad Stadium with a deal rumoured to be close to completion.

According to reports from Diario AS, Aguero travelled directly from the final in Porto to Barcelona overnight to complete the final details of his move.

He is expected to complete a medical with Ronald Koeman‘s side in the next 24 hours ahead of joining up with the Argentina squad next month.

Argentina face a hectic schedule in June with 2022 World Cup qualifiers followed immediately by the rearranged Copa America tournament.