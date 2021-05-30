Ronald Araujo wants to stay at Barcelona in 2021

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has confirmed his intention to stay at the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old centre back was entrusted with a greater first team role under Ronald Koeman last season with 22 La Liga appearances at the heart of his defence.

Despite transfer links with a new central defender this summer, Araujo wants to stay in Catalonia, and prove a point to the doubters in the months ahead.

“I am very happy at Barcelona, I hope to here for many years and give my best in each season”, he told an interview with Marca.

“I have one more season left on my contract, as I finish in 2022.

“I don’t know how the renewal issue is, my representative takes care of that . I am calm, but I hope to continue at the club.”

The report states contract talks between Barcelona and Araujo’s agent have already begun, with Koeman keen on tying him to a new long term contract before the start of next season.

Araujo is set to be offered a three year extension, bringing him up to 2025, as his first team role continues to grow at the Camp Nou.

Koeman is still expected to bring in Eric Garcia on a free transfer from Manchester City in the coming weeks to take his place as a another back up option, as he looks to reinforce his back line.