Real Madrid’s kit for the 2021/22 season leaked

Real Madrid’s new shirt for the 2021/22 season has been leaked according to Diario AS. Images have emerged featuring Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Marco Asensio wearing the new gear at the Alfredo De Stefano, as well as one of Ferland Mendy from behind that illustrates the lettering on each kit in the Copa del Rey, Champions League and Supercopa de Espana; La Liga has a unified typeface.

Obviously white, there’s also blue and orange tones to this kit that mark it from the pink trim of last season’s edition. It returns the iconic three stripes to the shoulders, where last season’s had it on the sides. The design of the shirt is inspired by the Cibeles in Madrid, and has been on sale in Australia for the last few days.

One player Madridistas will be looking forward to seeing wear the new gear is David Alaba, the marque signing from Bayern Munich. The Austrian defender at 28 is coming into his prime, and is a superb addition at the Santiago Bernabeu given he’s signed on a free transfer. Madrid will hope that his incorporation will inspire the club to build on a trophy-less campaign, and that their new threads will do the same.