Real Madrid to choose between Mauricio Pochettino and Raul to replace Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are still searching for the man to replace Zinedine Zidane, with a choice between Mauricio Pochettino and Raul appearing to be the most likely event. The former is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain but keen to leave, while the latter is in charge of Castilla, Madrid’s second team.

Pochettino, according to Diario AS, is the first choice. Contacts have been made to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the idea being that Raul could be the man should the move not come off. Madrid can’t yet enter official talks with the Argentine as he’s still under contract at PSG; Florentino Perez has a good relationship with the club and is keen to maintain relations so as to ensure his club retain the best possible chance of securing Kylian Mbappe in the near future.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running, however, so it’s not a one-horse race by any means. There’s also the presence of Antonio Conte; the club aren’t convinced the Italian’s style of management befits a club as image conscious as Madrid, but if he went to Tottenham it would enable Madrid to gun for Pochettino.