PSG will block Real Madrid’s move for Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain will block any potential move from Real Madrid to lure away their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The French giants are rumoured to be unwilling to negotiate any exit package for the Argentinian coach in the coming months despite growing interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a replacement for Zinedine Zidane ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with the Frenchman confirming his exit from the club last week.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, PSG will not budge on their stance for Pochettino, and Real Madrid look now look elsewhere for Zidane’s successor.

Antonio Conte remains the front runner to take over the hot seat in the Spanish capital following his exit from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Max Allegri is rumoured to be out of the running to take over ahead of his anticipated return to Juventus following Andrea Pirlo’s sacking in Turin.