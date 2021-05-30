Pep Guardiola suffers defeat in the Champions League final

Pep Guardiola still hasn’t won the Champions League since he left Barcelona almost a decade ago, note Diario AS. He’s won 31 titles, two this season in the Premier League and the League Cup. But he continues to have issues in Europe. Against Chelsea, in Porto last night, he suffered defeat in a final for the first time, having won his previous two.

Not starting a defensive midfielder has been diagnosed by many as the reason for City’s defeat. Chelsea, as a team, are highly organised, physical and lightning quick. Not having someone to sit and counter that was a reckless decision, meaning they suffered when trying to defend transitions and lacked the weapons to do damage going forward.

City had one shot on goal for the entire match. They had 65% of the ball and completed 538 of their 617 passes, but failed to impose themselves in any meaningful way. This trait, of falling victim to more effective teams, has also happened to him against Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco and Real Madrid in previous seasons, and it’s something he’ll have to correct should he want to reclaim European football’s most coveted prize.