Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi hits out at Super League plans

Paris Saint-Germain ultimately distanced themselves from the much-derided Super League project despite having had a place reserved for them in it by the 12 founders. The project, still being kept alive by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, has been generating serious debate these past few months.

Now, in an interview with AFP and comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has opened fire on the idea. For him, it’s something that doesn’t defend the interests of football, and the tradition where any club can achieve their dreams can’t be broken. Changes, he said, could be made without such a dramatic and fundamental change.

Barcelona and Madrid would argue, of course, that PSG have the luxury of being financially secure enough to live without the need for drastic change. Both are in serious financial trouble themselves, with respective presidents in Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez scrambling to find solutions.