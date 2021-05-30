Mauricio Pochettino reportedly asks to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has asked to leave the club according to a report in Goal carried by Caught Offside. Real Madrid, who are looking for a new coach after Zinedine Zidane announced he’s left the club, will have to compete with his former club Tottenham Hotspur to win his services.

Pochettino was dismissed by Tottenham back in 2019, and ended up waiting over a year to find his next job in management. A former PSG player, the French club seemed to be a match made in heaven, but they’ve lost the title this season to Lille and crashed out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage.

Pochettino hasn’t been able to control PSG, with sporting director Leonardo a powerful figure off the pitch and the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe dominant on it. Tottenham, who have just sacked Jose Mourinho, would offer him the power he needs to build a strong team, but Madrid are also attractive to him.