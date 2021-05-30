Karim Benzema claims Kylian Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has backed Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to join him in the Spanish capital.

Benzema has joined up with Mbappe and the rest of the French squad ahead of Euro 2020 following an end to his six-year hiatus from the Les Bleus panel.

However, despite the likelihood of no major moves until the end of the competition, Benzema has hinted at the possibility of Mbappe making the move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“I don’t know what will happen, but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid,” he told an interview with M6info, as reported via Marca.

“He is a player who has all the qualities to be a player of Madrid in the future, I hope so.”

Mbappe’s future is set to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer with the former AS Monaco hitman entering into the final 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG are confident of convincing the 22-year-old to sign a new contract extension committing his future to the Parisians until 2025.

However, if he rejects a new deal, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side could push for a sale, to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2022, at a reduced price of £100m.