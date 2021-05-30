Jules Kounde: “I’m already at a big club, but obviously I’d like to play for an even bigger club”

Sevilla have had Jules Kounde in their ranks for two seasons, but it doesn’t like there’ll be a third according to Marca. The French centre-back, currently away with the French national team for Euro 2021, has spoken openly about his future.

“Going to Sevilla seemed to be the best option to try to improve myself and I don’t regret my choice,” he said to Telefoot. “I’m already at a big club, but obviously I’d like to play for an even bigger club. We’ll see what the future holds for me, but it’s something that’s in my head.

Kounde isn’t short of suitors. He joined the Andalusian club in the summer of 2019 for a club record fee from Bordeaux, quickly establishing himself as Diego Carlos’ partner at centre-half despite being just 22 years of age, young for a centre-back.

Manchester City had a considerable offer for him turned down last summer, signing Ruben Dias instead. Were Kounde to move on this summer, however, it looks likely it would be to one of Real Madrid, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Kounde is intelligent and cold-blooded, able to defend cleanly and offer in the final third as a marauding libero. The Frenchman has been pivotal to Sevilla’s success this season, a campaign that’s seen them reach the semi-final of the Copa del Rey and the last 16 of the Champions League, remaining in the race for the title until the final month of the campaign.