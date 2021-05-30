Jan Oblak on Atletico Madrid’s title win: “The great key has been the team”

Atletico Madrid’s victorious La Liga campaign was built on their ability to be decisive at both ends. Marcos Llorente was the heartbeat of the team, doubted and unfancied but utterly dominant in midfield.

Luis Suarez was lethal in the final third, over-performing by the league average, while Jan Oblak was doing the same at the other end. The big Slovenian was phenomenal, elevating his status to that of the best goalkeeper in the world by many people’s reckoning and transmitting an enviable serenity.

For the man himself, however, the team is king. He began his career back home with Olimpija Ljubljana before moving to Portugal with Benfica, from which he went out on several loans across the country. He joined Atletico in 2014.

“The great key has been the team,” Oblak told Marca. “It’s not easy to have a team where we are all the same, each of us. The team is always the most important thing; if there isn’t a good atmosphere and connection, it’s impossible to win titles. We’ve shown that this year, until the end we’ve maintained the level we needed to win La Liga.

“Each of us have our dreams, but we have to go little by little. This year we’ve won an important title, and now the summer is coming. We’ll have to see what happens with the team. I’m sure Atletico will have a competitive team, and hopefully we can aspire to win another title. But it depends on many things, they have to go well for it. You play against very big teams.”