Interest emerges in Busquets, Alba, Griezmann and Coutinho

Barcelona are open to moving on some heavyweights this summer. The Catalans want to kill the sacred cows and bring new blood into a failing club, and to do that noses have to be put out of joint. According to Mundo Deportivo, interest from both in and outside Spain has emerged in Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

Alba has an offer on the table from Atletico Madrid, where he could follow in Luis Suarez’s footsteps. Diego Simeone wants to bring in a left-sider and believes that Alba, who enjoyed an excellent season for Barcelona, could be an excellent fit. Busquets, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga and Bayern Munich, while Sergi Roberto has been connected with a move to France.

Griezmann has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, where he’d form one third of a trident compiled of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Coutinho has been linked with a move back to Liverpool, the club he joined Barcelona from in the winter of 2018.