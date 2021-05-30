Espanyol confirmed as Segunda Division champions as Rayo Vallecano clinch play off spot

Espanyol have been confirmed as 2020/21 Segunda Division champions despite losing on the final day of the season.

The Catalans secured their immediate return back to La Liga earlier this month but they snatched the title based on their head to head record over second place Real Mallorca.

The Balearians missed the chance to nick top spot as they drew 2-2 at Pontferradina and Espanyol lost 1-0 at Alcorcon.

Fem balanç de tota la temporada i posem en valor tot allò que hem aconseguit units en aquests 10 mesos. Gràcies, pericos, pel vostre suport al llarg de tot el curs! #RCDE pic.twitter.com/q28IF1dub2 — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) May 30, 2021

Leganes kept third place ahead of Almeria and Girona respectively with Rayo Vallecano edging out sixth place on the last day despite their own defeat.

Rayo will face off with Leganes in the play off semi finals with the winners up against the victors of Almeria v Girona next week.

Down at the bottom of the table, there was drama in the relegation zone, as Sabadell, UD Logrones, Castellon and Albacete all slipped through the trap door into the Segunda Division B for the 2021/22 campaign.