Spanish football morning headlines: Garcia on his move to Barcelona, Hakimi close to joining PSG, Aguero waiting for Messi to decide his future before joining Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 29th

Eric Garcia on his move to Barcelona: “Going back is a brave bet”

It’s not yet official, but it’s all but; Eric Garcia is joining Barcelona this summer according to Marca. The Catalan, who joined Manchester City from Barcelona back in 2017 after coming through at La Masia, will return home following the expiration of his contract.

Achraf Hakimi on his way to Paris Saint-Germain

Inter are suffering a post-Scudetto exodus. Antonio Conte, linked with Real Madrid, was the first to go, and now Achraf Hakimi appears to be on his way too according to Diario AS. The Moroccan, who joined Inter from Madrid last summer, is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. He’ll be sacrificed as Inter need to recover €100m through the transfer market.

Sergio Aguero’s decision to join Barcelona depends on Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero’s long-mooted transfer to Barcelona seemed to be a done deal, but it’s not as imminent as it seemed according to Mundo Deportivo. Everything is agreed between Barcelona and the Argentine, whose contract expires with Manchester City this summer. Aguero’s final decision to join, however, is dependent on whether his great friend Lionel Messi stays at the club.