Spanish football evening headlines: Low rejects La Liga move, De Ligt confirms no Barcelona update and Depay wants Koeman at Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for May 29th

Low rejects La Liga move

Germany head coach Joachim Low has dismissed the possibility of joining Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer.

Low will end a 15-year career with the German national side after this summer’s European Championships and he is set to be targeted by clubs from across Europe.

De Ligt confirms no Barcelona contact over Juventus exit

Juventus defensive lynchpin Matthijs de Ligt has confirmed he has not been contacted by Barcelona over a summer move.

The Dutch international confirmed he is happy in Turin and has received no offers to leave the club.

Depay wants Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona target Memphis Depay has hinted his move to the La Liga giants still depends on Ronald Koeman‘s future.

The former Lyon man claimed he wants Koeman to stay in Catalonia regardless of his own transfer decision.

