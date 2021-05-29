Sergio Aguero’s decision to join Barcelona depends on Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero’s long-mooted transfer to Barcelona appeared to be a done deal, but it’s not as imminent as it seemed according to Mundo Deportivo. Everything is agreed between Barcelona and the Argentine, whose contract expires with Manchester City this summer. Aguero’s final decision to join, however, is dependent on whether his great friend Lionel Messi stays at the club.

Nobody’s in a rush right now. Barcelona’s view is that it’s simply a matter of time before the deal is done, but there’s also Premier League clubs and Juventus on the scene. Aguero’s ambition is to play with Messi at Barcelona, but it’s far from his only option.

Having said that, there’s a chance he could undergo a medical in the Catalan capital this week and sign on the dotted line before joining up with the Argentine national team for their World Cup qualifiers and their Copa America campaign. If he does, it would indicate that Messi’s renewal could be just around the corner.