Barcelona La Liga

Sergio Aguero’s decision to join Barcelona depends on Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero’s long-mooted transfer to Barcelona appeared to be a done deal, but it’s not as imminent as it seemed according to Mundo Deportivo. Everything is agreed between Barcelona and the Argentine, whose contract expires with Manchester City this summer. Aguero’s final decision to join, however, is dependent on whether his great friend Lionel Messi stays at the club.

Sergio Aguero

Nobody’s in a rush right now. Barcelona’s view is that it’s simply a matter of time before the deal is done, but there’s also Premier League clubs and Juventus on the scene. Aguero’s ambition is to play with Messi at Barcelona, but it’s far from his only option.

Messi Aguero Argentina

Having said that, there’s a chance he could undergo a medical in the Catalan capital this week and sign on the dotted line before joining up with the Argentine national team for their World Cup qualifiers and their Copa America campaign. If he does, it would indicate that Messi’s renewal could be just around the corner.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona La Liga Lionel Messi Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.