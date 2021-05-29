Real Betis tracking Real Madrid B star Victor Chust

Real Madrid‘s B team skipper Victor Chust is rumoured to be a possible summer target for La Liga rivals Real Betis.

The Spanish U19 international was handed his Los Blancos first team debut by Zinedine Zidane at the start of 2021 with three appearances across league and Copa del Rey action.

The 19-year-old midfielder has played a key role in Raul Gonzalez‘s Castilla team in the last two seasons, in a rotating captain position, but he is reportedly frustrated at his lack of senior chances.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Los Verdiblancos have already open contract talks to bring him to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on a free transfer when his deal expires next month.

Manuel Pellegrini is on the hunt for squad reinforcements this summer and he could make a move to bring Dani Ceballos back to the club after he hinted at his keenness to return to Andalucia in a recent interview.