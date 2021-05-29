Rayo Vallecano and Sporting Gijon face final day Segunda Division play-off drama

The Segunda Division promotion picture will not be confirmed until the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Espanyol and Real Mallorca have already been promoted as automatic picks inside the top two, in what is an immediate return to La Liga, following their 2020 relegation.

The Catalans have the edge in the race to be crowned as champions with a one point lead at the top of the table ahead of their trip to Alcorcon.

The play off line up is almost complete with just one place left to be clinched on the final day of the 42-game season.

Leganes, Almeria and Girona are already confirmed as inside the top six with Rayo Vallecano and Sporting Gijon fighting for the last spot.

Rayo have a one-point advantage going into the final weekend with a home game against relegation battling Lugo with Sporting Gijon at home to rivals Almeria.

A win would be enough for Rayo to clinch a play-off place but a draw and a Gijon victory would see them miss out.