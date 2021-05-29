Matthijs de Ligt confirms no Barcelona contact over Juventus exit

Juventus defensive lynchpin Matthijs de Ligt has confirmed he has not been contacted by Barcelona over a summer move.

The Dutch international has been linked with a Serie A exit and a reunion with former La Oranje boss Ronald Koeman in Catalonia amid rumours of being unsettled in Turin.

However, despite the speculation over his future, the 21-year-old insisted he has no intention of leaving Italy in the coming months, ahead of joining up with the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020.

“I am very happy at Juventus, I am like a fish in water”, he told an interview with ESPN, as reported by Marca.

“Although the performance of the team was not the best this season, I felt good on the pitch and I also feel valued.

“If Juventus will want to transfer me? There are many clubs with financial problems, but you should ask this question when club do that.

“I do not know anything about a move and there is nothing to comment on. No one has contacted me.”

De Ligt has established as a regular in the Juventus following his 2019 move from boyhood club Ajax with league starts in more than 75% of their games in the last two seasons.

Despite the upheaval in Turin following Andrea Pirlo‘s exit from the club, de Ligt is set to form a key part of the incoming manager’s plans, with Giorgio Chiellini nearing the end of his long career.

Barcelona will continue to monitor his situation at Juventus but with his current asking price set at €75m they cannot afford a deal ahead of 2021/22.