Joao Felix: I am happy at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix has moved to end any speculation over his future at the La Liga champions this summer.

The Portuguese international played a key role in Diego Simeone‘s side in their title charge last season with 10 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

However, he has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with Barcelona rumoured to be tracking him.

But despite the possibility of a swap deal with former Los Rojiblancos superstar Antoine Griezmann, Felix has dismissed any potential chance of an exit in the coming weeks.

“I’m still an Atlético player, I have a contract and I’m happy there”, he told an interview with Marca.

“Now I’m focused on the national team, because we have an important competition to win, and I think we are candidates to do that.”

Felix looks certain to form part of an all-star attack for Fernando Santos’ side this summer as they aim to defend their European title next month.

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Santos, flanked by Felix and Liverpool winger Diogo Jota, in Group F, alongside world champions France, Germany and Hungary.