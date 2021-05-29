Joachim Low rejects potential Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Outgoing Germany boss Joachim Low has dismissed the possibility of joining Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer.

Low will end a 15-year career with the German national side after this summer’s European Championships and he is set to be targeted by clubs from across Europe.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new manager following Zinedine Zidane‘s departure earlier this month with Ronald Koeman‘s La Blaugrana future also uncertain.

However, despite speculation over a move to Spain, the 61-year-old is not interested in a La Liga switch, and he will now assess his future options in the coming months.

“I have not had any contact with anyone. I am clear I will not take over a club in the summer. There will be no change of opinion”, as per reports from Marca.

Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has been mooted as the front runner to replace Low for their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

However, Barcelona could turn to him if they do opt to remove Koeman, with Real Madrid’s main option set as Antonio Conte, following his exit from Inter Milan.